Kalu recorded seven tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble in Thursday's 27-17 win over the Packers.

Amani Hooker (shoulder) was sidelined for the third consecutive game, giving Kalu the chance to play a significant role in Tennessee's defense. He finished second on the team with seven tackles while playing 64 total snaps between defense and special teams. When Hooker returns, Kalu will return to a reserve role in the secondary.