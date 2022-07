Kalu (pectoral) signed a contract with the Titans on Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Kalu missed last season for the Giants after suffering a torn pectoral during the preseason, but he's back with the Titans for 2022. The 26-year-old appeared in 15 games for Tennessee during 2020 and totaled 16 tackles (12 solo) and one forced fumble while primarily playing special teams.