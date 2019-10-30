Titans' Josh Kalu: Returns to practice
Kalu (undisclosed) will practice Wednesday, and his three-week window to return to the roster will begin, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Kalu now has a chance to suit up Sunday against the Panthers, and the Titans need to deploy him by Week 10 to avoid being forced to shut him down for the season. Once he's ready to go, Kalu is slated for a special-teams role similar to last year.
