Kalu (groin) is out for the remainder of Saturday's preseason game vs. Tampa Bay, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

The severity of the injury is unclear, but Kalu did walk off the field under his own power, John Glennon of SI.com reports. As he works to recover from the injury, his absence should create increased opportunities for Theo Jackson, Adrian Colbert and Tyree Gillespie.