Kline (ankle) was a full participant at practice Friday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Kline was a limited participant Thursday as he dealt with the ankle injury suffered Week 7, but appears good to go with the bye week to aid his recovery. The 28-year-old should take his usual post at starting right guard Monday against the Cowboys.

