Kline agreed to terms Wednesday with the Titans on a four-year, $26 million contract, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

The deal guarantees the guard $12 million after he impressed in a starting role with the Titans over the past two seasons. With The 28-year-old figures to have found a comfortable living in Nashville in the short-term. Per Pro Football Focus, Kline graded out as the No. 22 overall guard during the 2017 season, with the 28-year-old turning in his best work in pass protection.