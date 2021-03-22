Reynolds is signing with the Titans, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
A 2017 fourth-round pick, Reynolds started 24 of 64 games in four seasons with the Rams, maxing out at five touchdowns (2018) and 618 yards (2020). He profiles as the No. 2 receiver on Tennessee's roster, though he'll likely be a downgrade from Corey Davis, who signed with the Jets last week. The Titans could still use more help behind A.J. Brown at wide receiver, especially given that TE Jonnu Smith (Patriots) is also gone.
More News
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Likely hitting free-agent market•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Leads way with 65 yards•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Not targeted against Seahawks•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Hauls in four passes•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Garners team-high 10 looks•
-
Rams' Josh Reynolds: Targets continue to decline•