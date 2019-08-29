Titans' Josh Smith: Reverts to IR

Smith (undisclosed) went unclaimed on waivers and was placed on Tennessee's injured reserve Thursday, per the NFL transactions page.

It's unclear what exactly Smith is dealing with, but it's seemingly serious enough to land him on injured reserve. The Vanderbilt product was originally signed by the Titans on Aug. 16.

Our Latest Stories
  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

    RB Tiers 7.0

    How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...