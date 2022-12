Thompson was forced out with a concussion during Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Chargers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson did not log a statistic before sustaining this injury, and he'll now need to clear the league's protocol before suiting up again. The 24-year-old exclusively played on special teams over four games heading into Sunday, so his potential absence doesn't figure to affect Tennessee's defense during the team's Week 16 matchup against Houston on Saturday.