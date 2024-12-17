Whyle recorded five receptions (on five targets) for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Bengals.

Both Whyle and Chigoziem Okonkwo were heavily involved in the Tennessee offense, with Whyle matching his season best of five targets. Whyle's work began with the Titans down multiple scores late in the third quarter, with the highlight being a 13-yard touchdown catch as time expired in the blowout loss. Whyle continues to have an offensive snap rate south of 30 percent in most recent games, though he has topped 30 receiving yards in consecutive contests.