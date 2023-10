Whyle (ankle) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Whyle exited Sunday's win over the Bengals early, but he's since fully recovered and should be good to go for Week 5 against the Colts. Before the injury, the rookie tight end had seen 18 snaps on offense, a career-high at that point, and saw his first two targets of the season, catching both for 26 yards and a touchdown.