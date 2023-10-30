Head coach Mike Vrabel noted Monday that Whyle (concussion) has a chance to return for their Week 9 contest against the Steelers on Thursday night, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Whyle sustained a concussion in Week 6 against the Ravens and wasn't able to return for Week 8 despite the bye. The rookie tight end saw his snap count on offense steadily increase in Weeks 4 and 5 and he'd resume his role as the backup behind Chigoziem Okonkwo if he's able to return for Thursday's game. In six games this season, Whyle has four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown.