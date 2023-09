Whyle (ankle) was absent from Tennessee's injury report Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game at New Orleans, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie fifth-rounder was forced out of preseason action early with an ankle injury, but it appears he's back up to full speed ahead of Week 1. His path to targets is narrow as long as he's stuck on the depth chart behind Chigoziem Okonkwo on a run-first offense.