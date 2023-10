Whyle exited Sunday's game against the Ravens to be evaluated for a concussion, Nick Suss of the Nashville Tennessean reports.

Per the report, Whyle, who caught his only target for 11 yards Sunday prior to his exit, is not slated to return to the contest. In his absence, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Trevon Wesco and Kevin Rader are available to handle the Titans' TE duties.