Whyle is facing increased pressure to keep his roster spot heading into his third NFL season, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Chig Okonkwo is locked in as the Titans' top tight end, but the depth chart is uncertain thereafter. The team selected Gunnar Helm in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, who earned strong reviews during offseason workouts and is almost certainly locked into a roster spot. That sets Whyle up to battle David Martin-Robinson for third on the depth chart. Whyle took a step forward in 2024, but he's still managed only 37 receptions for 344 yards and two touchdowns across his first two seasons as a pro combined.