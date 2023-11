Whyle recorded two receptions on five targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 20-6 loss to Tampa Bay.

Whyle got more involved in the offense, commanding a career-high five targets while also playing 27 offensive snaps. Chig Okonkwo remains the top tight end in Tennessee, though the team has shown a willingness to play with two tight ends on the field regularly. That could result in increased usage for Whyle down the stretch as the Titans look to improve their offense.