Whyle (knee) isn't believed to be dealing with a season-ending injury after exiting Sunday's game against the Colts, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Whyle departed Sunday's matchup in the fourth quarter, and it appears likely that he'll be able to return at some point later this season. However, the full extent of his injury isn't yet clear, and his status for next Monday's matchup against Miami remains to be seen.