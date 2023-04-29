The Titans selected Whyle in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 147th overall.

Whyle (6-foot-7, 248 pounds) could be a little slight with too poor of reach (31 and 1/2-inch arms) to hold up well as a three-down tight end, but he might be able to overcome his narrow frame thanks to his plus athleticism. The Cincinnati product ran a 4.69-second 40 at the combine and showed the ability to be a high-efficiency receiver on modest target volume, though his efficiency fell off a cliff when his target rate jumped in 2022 (8.1 YPT on 41 targets in 2021 down to 5.9 YPT on 55 targets in 2022). That should be fine in Tennessee, where it's unlikely that they'd need to depend on him as a frequent target, but if so it's just another reason why Whyle's fantasy upside is likely capped in Tennessee.