Whyle (knee) did not participate in practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The backup tight end suffered the knee injury during Tennessee's Week 13 loss to the Colts and then missed its Week 14 win over the Dolphins. Whyle has one more chance to practice Friday ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Texans. The rookie has nine catches for 94 yards and a touchdown in 2023.