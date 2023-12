Whyle (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Monday night's game against the Dolphins, Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com reports.

The rookie tight end out of Cincinnati suffered a knee injury in Week 13, and he was unable to practice all week, so it's not surprising that he won't suit up for Monday night's affair. With Whyle missing Week 14, Trevon Wesco and Kevin Rader could see increased opportunities on the Titans' offense.