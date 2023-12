Whyle (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's walk-through practice.

Whyle missed his second game of the season in Monday's 28-27 win over the Dolphins. He was unable to practice leading up to the Week 14 contest after sustaining a knee injury the week prior in an overtime loss to the Colts. If he's able to practice in some fashion Thursday or Friday, Whyle could make it back in action for this Sunday's game against the Texans.