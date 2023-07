Whyle (undisclosed) has been sidelined from practice since Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The Titans used a fifth-round pick on Whyle in the 2023 NFL Draft, and his length at 6-foot-7 makes him a potentially interesting red-zone option. However, his inability to get on the field early in camp doesn't bode well for his potential opportunity during his rookie campaign. The exact nature of the issue is unclear.