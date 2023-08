Whyle exited Friday's preseason game and is questionable to return, John Glennon of SI.com reports.

Whyle caught one of three targets for eight yards before suffering what appeared to be an ankle injury. The 23-year-old was picked in the fifth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, where he recorded 658 receiving yards on 58 receptions with nine touchdowns in his final two seasons at Cincinnati. He's expected to play a depth role in Tennessee's tight end room ahead of the coming season.