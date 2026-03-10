Williams and the Titans agreed on a two-year contract Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Williams will head to Tennessee after four seasons with the Chiefs, most recently operating primarily as a special-teams asset in 2025. The cornerback played in 15 regular-season contests, logging 255 of his 272 total snaps with the special teams unit, ultimately compiling six total tackles (four solo) during the 2025 campaign. Williams will now look to compete for a starting role in the Titans' secondary in 2026, while the team has also added Alontae Taylor from the Saints and Cor'Dale Flott from the Giants at cornerback so far in free agency.