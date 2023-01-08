Dobbs completed 20 of 29 passes for 179 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Saturday's 20-16 loss to Jacksonville. He added five rushes for 32 yards.

Dobbs drew his second consecutive start, this time with the AFC South title on the line. He performed admirably for much of the game, highlighted by a 21-yard dart to Chigoziem Okonkwo for a touchdown midway through the second quarter. However, Dobbs made a vital mistake with only three minutes remaining in the matchup when he fumbled while being sacked, which the Jacksonville defense returned for the game-winning touchdown. Dobbs spent the majority of the season as the backup quarterback in Cleveland, and he'll likely stick in a similar role in 2023.