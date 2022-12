The Titans are expected to start Dobbs at QB versus the Cowboys on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

With Ryan Tannehill (ankle) ruled out, it looks like the Titans are in line to start Dobbs rather than Malik Willis, with the team likely to rest a number of key players with an eye toward being as healthy as possible for a looming AFC South title showdown against the Jaguars in Week 18.