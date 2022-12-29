Dobbs is expected to serve as the Titans' starting quarterback Thursday against the Cowboys, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

With Ryan Tannehill (ankle) ruled out for a second straight game and likely to miss the rest of the season, the Titans will get an evaluation on Dobbs while Malik Willis, takes a seat along with a number of other key players while Tennessee attempts to enter the Week 18 showdown with the Jaguars for the AFC South title in optimal health. According to Joe Rexrode of The Athletic, the 27-year-old Dobbs -- who will be making his first career NFL start -- could put himself in the mix to start Week 18 with a respectable showing against the Cowboys. Willis hasn't looked like an NFL-ready quarterback through his first eight appearances (three starts) of his rookie campaign, completing 31 of 61 attempts (50.8 percent) for 276 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions.