Coach Mike Vrabel has yet to reveal his choice to start against Jacksonville in Week 18 between Dobbs and Malik Willis, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Dobbs' 232 passing yards in Thursday's loss to the Cowboys were just two fewer than Willis has mustered in his first three NFL starts combined. Willis has more long-term upside, but in a win-and-in scenario against the AFC South rival Jaguars, Dobbs is likely the front-runner to get the starting nod. "That's the only thing that matters, is winning one game," Vrabel said. "Getting healthy, getting recovered and then winning one game, and finding out who is going to do that."