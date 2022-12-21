Dobbs was signed by the Titans off of the Lions' practice squad Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Dobbs was reverted to the Lions' practice unit after being active for the team's Week 15 win over the Jets, but he will now head to Tennessee. The quarterback could serve as the backup option behind Malik Willis in Week 16 if Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is unable to go versus Houston. Dobbs last attempted a regular season pass in 2020, spending most of his time on practice squads the last few years.