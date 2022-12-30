Dobbs is slated to start at QB for the Titans in Thursday night's game against the Cowboys, John Glennon of SI.com reports.

Thursday's contest doesn't have playoff implications for the Titans -- they will face the Jaguars in Week 18 with the AFC South title on the line - so the team is in line to give Dobbs an opportunity to make his first career NFL regular-season start in a game in which multiple key players are being held out. With that in mind, Dobbs is an option for those who had been planning to use Malik Willis (Tennessee's Week 16 starter in place of Ryan Tannehill, who was placed on IR on Thursday) in fantasy lineups, or who are otherwise scrambling for a Week 17 signal-caller in QB-heavy formats. With a solid showing versus Dallas, Dobbs could potentially find himself in the starting mix a week from Sunday against Jacksonville.