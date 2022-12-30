Dobbs completed 20 of 39 passes for 232 yards with one touchdown and one interception while rushing three times for 12 yards in the Titans' 27-13 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday night. He also committed two fumbles, losing one and recovering the other.

Dobbs barely completed half his pass attempts and his two turnovers were a blemish, but given the brief amount of time he had to prepare and his opponent, the veteran signal-caller acquitted himself reasonably well. The 2017 fourth-round pick of the Steelers connected with Robert Woods for his one touchdown from seven yards out late in the third quarter, and he completed passes to nine different players overall. Dobbs could return to the No. 2 role for a Week 18 road matchup against the Jaguars a week from Sunday that will decide the AFC South title, unless head coach Mike Vrabel feels Thursday's performance made enough of a case for Dobbs to usurp the unsteady Malik Willis for the start in that game.