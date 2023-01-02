Head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Dobbs will start Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

With Ryan Tannehill (ankle) sidelined, Malik Willis drew the start in Week 16, but after a disappointing loss to Houston, Tennessee opted to give Dobbs a chance in Week 17. While the Titans still lost to Dallas, Vrabel said he liked Dobbs' decision making during the contest and will give the veteran backup another opportunity during Sunday's AFC South title match against Jacksonville. Dobbs completed 20 of 39 passes for 232 yards, a touchdown and an interception during the Week 17 loss to Dallas. He also rushed three times for 12 yards.