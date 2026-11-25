Wiliams posted 11 tackles (nine solo) during the Titans' 51-30 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

The Titans' defense failed to put up much of a fight against the Cowboys, who scored touchdowns on each of their first six offensive drives. Williams led Tennessee with a career-high 11 stops, and it was the first time he reached double-digits tackles in a game since entering the league as a fourth-round selection of the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft. He's up to 33 tackles (22 solo) and two pass defenses across five regular-season games.