The Titans placed Williams (pectoral) on injured reserve Monday with a designation to return during the regular season, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Williams was unable to play in the Titans' final two preseason games due to a pectoral injury he is still recovering from. The cornerback will need to miss at least the first four weeks of the regular season on IR before he is permitted to rejoin the active roster. With Williams out, Micah Robinson is set to be the primary backup to Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott at outside cornerback.