Jones recorded two receptions on four targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Chiefs.

Jones got off to a hot start, logging receptions in each of the team's first two possessions. However, he was uninvolved from there, in part due to game script as Ryan Tannehill attempted only seven passes in the second half. Though he reportedly felt healthy entering the matchup, Jones has now recorded three or fewer receptions in four of the five games for which he has been active this season.