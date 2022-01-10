Jones recorded five receptions on nine targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-25 win over the Texans.

Jones was forced to miss the Titans' Week 17 game against the Dolphins while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which may have also given him some needed time to let his hamstring heal. He turned in the best performance of his opening season in Tennessee on Sunday against the Texans, highlighted by a three-yard touchdown reception midway through the fourth quarter. Entering Week 18, Jones had surpassed five targets only once since Week 3 and had failed to reach 50 receiving yards in each of his last five appearances. He could put the disappointing campaign behind him if he can be impactful during the Titans' upcoming playoff run.