The Falcons traded Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Titans in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The deal was first reported by Dianna Russini of ESPN on Sunday, with the teams and Rapoport officially confirming the compensation. Jones' departure will free up 2021 cap space for the Falcons, as the Titans are expected to take on all of the receiver's $15.3 million salary. The Alabama product will add to a dynamic Tennessee offense that already features A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry.