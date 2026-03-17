Titans' Julius Chestnut: Back with Tennessee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chestnut is slated to re-sign with the Titans, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
The 25-year-old from Sacred Heart will now remain in Tennessee after spending his first four NFL seasons with the team. Chestnut has appeared in all of the Titans' 34 contests over the last two years, rushing for 142 yards (4.3 yards per carry) while also accumulating 418 kick-return yards. He's expected to remain a reserve running back and key special-teamer during Tennessee's 2026 campaign.
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