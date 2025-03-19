The Titans re-signed Chestnut to a one-year deal Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Sacred Heart product has inked a deal to return to Tennessee after taking 22 carries for 102 yards and catching two of his three targets for 11 yards across 17 games in 2024. Additionally, Chestnut played 225 special-teams snaps and tallied 337 kick-return yards. He's expected to play a similar role in 2025.