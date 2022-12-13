Chestnut reverted to the Titans' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Chestnut was elevated from the practice squad for the second time in as many weeks ahead of Sunday's loss to Jacksonville. With Hassan Haskins (hip) inactive and Trenton Cannon (knee) on IR, the undrafted rookie served as Tennessee's third-string running back behind Dontrell Hilliard, who was forced out with a neck injury. Chestnut did not record a rush across his seven offensive snaps, but he did haul in both of his targets for eight yards. He also returned two kickoffs for 53 yards across 12 special-teams snaps. With Hilliard already ruled out Week 15 versus the Chargers, it's likely that Chestnut would be elevated to serve as Tennessee's No. 2 running back if Haskins also remains sidelined.