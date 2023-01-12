Chestnut ended the 2022 season with nine rushing attempts for 12 yards. He added three receptions for 41 yards and 215 kick return yards.

Chestnut joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent prior to the 2022 season. He was inactive for each of Tennessee's first 11 games but closed the season with an increased role as he suited up for the final six contests. While Derrick Henry will continue to dominate carries out of the backfield in 2023, Chestnut could be a valuable special teams contributor as he chipped in at least 40 kick return yards in three of the last five games to close 2022.