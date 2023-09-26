Tennessee placed Chestnut (hamstring) on its injured reserve list Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

After sustaining a hamstring injury during Sunday's 27-3 loss at Cleveland, Chestnut will now have to sit out at least Tennessee's next four games as he recovers. He's the second Titans running back to go to injured reserve in as many weeks, so it would make sense for the team to sign another back in the coming days.