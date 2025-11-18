Chestnut returned two kickoffs for 49 yards while playing all 18 of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Texans.

Chestnut went unused on offense for the second game in a row, as the Titans had Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears handle all of the snaps at running back. So long as Pollard and Spears are healthy, Chestnut doesn't look like he'll have a chance at earning meaningful touches, but he should continue to suit up on game days due to his standing as a core special-teams player. He ended up seeing his first chances of the season as a kickoff returner after Chimere Dike was forced out of Sunday's game early due to a chest contusion.