Titans' Julius Chestnut: Looks to be Pollard's backup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chestnut is listed second on the Titans' unofficial depth chart released Tuesday.
Chestnut looked to be in position to earn the backup role to Tony Pollard after Tyjae Spears suffered an ankle injury in the Titans' first preseason contest, though he did split reps with Kalel Mullings (ankle) in the final preseason game. With Spears set to miss at least the first four games of the season, Chestnut should mix into the offense early in the campaign.
