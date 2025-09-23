Chestnut rushed the ball two times for 26 yards in Sunday's 41-20 loss to the Colts.

Chestnut got consecutive carries on the Titans' opening drive of the third quarter, accounting for his only touches in the game. He still operated as the team's backup to Tony Pollard, even with the return of Kalel Mullings. Chestnut looks likely to remain in that role until Tyjae Spears (ankle) is healthy enough to be activated from injured reserve.