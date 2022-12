Chestnut rushed the ball five times for 13 yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Eagles.

Chestnut was elevated to the Titans' practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles and was active for the first time this season. He saw all of his work in garbage time, with Derrick Henry and Dontrell Hilliard both being rested at that point. Chestnut will revert back to the practice squad in the coming days but could serve as depth once again before the regular season concludes.