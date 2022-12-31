Chestnut rushed the ball four times for minus-one yard in Thursday's 27-13 loss to the Cowboys. He added one reception for 33 yards.

Chestnut played 14 offensive snaps, second on the team behind Hassan Haskins. He was bottled up on the ground, though he did manage to set the Titans up for a field goal with his 33-yard reception late in the second quarter. With Derrick Henry (hip) expected to return in Week 18 against Jacksonville, Chestnut will slip back to third on the running back depth chart.