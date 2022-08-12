Chestnut rushed seven times for 44 yards and secured his only target for 12 yards in the Titans' 23-10 preseason loss to the Ravens on Thursday night. He also lost a fumble.

Chestnut's efficiency on a per-touch basis was impressive, but he certainly didn't help his case by short-circuiting the Titans' second drive with a fumble that ultimately lead to the Ravens' first touchdown. The undrafted free agent has an uphill battle for a roster spot, but the miscue aside, Chestnut largely was able to carry over the momentum he'd generated in camp practices. The Sacred Heart alum will look to continue making his case in the Titans' exhibition clash against the Buccaneers a week from Saturday night.