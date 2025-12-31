Chestnut played all 20 of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Saints.

Chestnut has been active for all 16 of the Titans' games to date but has remained an afterthought on offense when Tennessee has had both Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears available out of the backfield. For the season, Chestnut has logged just 11 carries (for 40 yards) and has drawn just two catchless targets.