Titans' Julius Chestnut: No stats in Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chestnut played seven offensive snaps and 20 special teams snaps in Sunday's 33-19 loss to the Rams.
Tony Pollard was the only Titans' running back to record a touch in Sunday's loss. That relegated Chestnut to empty snaps, even as the team's only other active back.
